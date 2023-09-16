Temp additional officers deployment in Diepsloot a stabilisation plan - police





JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police said the recent deployment of additional officers in Diepsloot was part of a stabilisation plan, and was not permanent.

Residents demanded the redeployment of the tactical response team after 11 people were murdered in the township in the last two weeks.

They also want roadblocks at all four entry points, permanently.

The Diepsloot Community Forum held a peaceful march on Friday over a spike in murders in the area.

One of the leaders, Loyiso Toyiya, gave a heartfelt address as he presented the memorandum.

“We can't wait for people to tell us we are busy with BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and Russia]. Our lives are not important more than BRICS - we have acknowledged that, and it’s fine. We don't know how many people must die for the president to come to give us a permanent solution.”

Johannesburg Commissioner General Max Masha said they have deployed extra resources, but only temporarily.

“Remember, normally when you address a challenge there is a stabilisation plan and a normalisation plan. Stabilisation is when we come and bring all the forces.”

While residents have demanded the immediate deployment of tactical response team officers, Masha said he was not sure that could happen.

