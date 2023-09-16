Albinism Awareness Month: 'It's a socially constructed disability'





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

September is Albinism Awareness Month.

Albinism is a rare genetic condition that reduces the amount of melanin pigment formed in the skin, hair or eyes.

It occurs across all racial and ethnic groups throughout the world.

The United Nations Human Rights Office says Albinism is still profoundly misunderstood, socially and medically.

"In some parts of the world, the physical appearance of persons with albinism has been the basis of erroneous beliefs and myths influenced by superstition, which foster their marginalisation and social exclusion."

Many have been killed over the years because of the myths surrounding their condition.

These myths include:

• People with Albinism are evil

• Albinism is a curse or a punishment

• People with Albinism cure HIV and their body parts possess magical properties

• Albinism is contagious

• People with Albinism cannot go outside during the day

There's been this debate about whether Albinism is a disability or not. The WHO said it is a disability but other people technically speaking are saying not everyone with Albinism actually has a disability. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

It's a socially constructed disability in the sense that there's so much marginalisation, stigmatisation and discrimination which then affects people at all levels. Socially speaking, they are limited in many ways by how people see things. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

All South Africans should be rallying around and making sure the human rights of people living with Albinism are protected in our country, but the truth is that doesn't always happen. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

