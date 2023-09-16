



JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater said close to 3,000 jobs are on the line, as the mining giant faces operational constraints at its Kloof 4 shaft.

The company said it has initiated a section 189 process with unions.

This follows what it said are several unsuccessful attempts to address operational constraints and other productivity issues at the gold mine in Carletonville.

Sibanye-Stillwater said cooling constraints and seismicity are among the factors that have contributed to sustained losses at its gold operations.

A recent incident at the Kloof 4 shaft also led to damaged infrastructure and restricted underground access.

The company said a severe deterioration in productivity has jeopardised the financial viability of the shaft.

The restructuring process could affect close to 2,400 of its own employees and close to 600 contractor employees.

While the section 189 consultations have begun, Sibanye said retrenchments will be a last resort.

Almost 200 workers were retrenched at Sibanye's Beatrix shaft and Kloof 1 plant in 2022, although at a smaller scale than initially anticipated.

This article first appeared on EWN : Almost 3,000 jobs on the line at Sibanye's Kloof 4 shaft