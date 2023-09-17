‘Your eyes help detect diseases’ - Eye tests can reveal a lot about your health
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Optometrist and Director of Private Practice at the South African Optometrist Association, Dr Martelie Burger.
We often hear that the eyes are the window to the soul, but did you know that your eyes can reveal the state of your health?
An eye test can examine more than just your vision.
It can also detect serious health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, multiple sclerosis, and many others.
Eye Care Awareness Month takes place from 21 September to 18 October 2023.
The month is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of eye health, with a focus on the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness.
Burger says even if you don't wear spectacles or contact lenses, you should still be testing your eyes on a regular basis.
In terms of children, Burger says that their first eye exam should be between 6 months and 3-years-old and every year thereafter.
Burger explains that the eyes are the primary sense of the body, meaning all other senses revolve around your eyes and your vision.
She says that we should make taking care of our primary sense a priority.
Not many people think about taking care of their eyes.Dr Martelie Burger, Optometrist
Going for regular exams will be your first stop to make sure your eyes are in good condition.Dr Martelie Burger, Optometrist
Your eyes also help detect diseases early like Diabetes...that is why eye appointments are so important.Dr Martelie Burger, Optometrist
The eye is an extension of your brain.Dr Martelie Burger, Optometrist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
