Siphokazi Jonas speaks about the art of poetry and connecting through stories
It's been an incredible three years for writer, performer, poet and producer Siphokazi Jonas, whose prolific poem 'We are dying here' became a stage production and then a short film.
The multi-awarding winning film , co-created with Rachel Kolisi, is an intimate reflection on the impact of violence, abuse, rape, and femicide on everyday life.
It's been screened at numerous international film festivals and has wowed global audiences with it's powerful storytelling.
Following the success of the film, Jonas has now taken a sabbatical to focus on her first book of poetry.
Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King in-studio, Jonas said she was surprised by how well the film has been received.
A month ago we spoke to a drama teacher in Kempton Park who wanted to use the script for their Grade 11 drama learners' drama exam. So now they're turning into a play for the entire school. That for me is incredibly powerful....we want the story to move and make sure it's been told. We want people to connect to it.Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer
As a writer and performer, she has produced numerous poetry and theatre shows but has found an endearing connection to film.
You have the audience right in front of you, then everyone leaves and the moment is gone forever. Having something in film is great because you meet someone once a week who says they watch your film...so being able to revisit the work and share it with others, that's been the powerful revelation. As a stage actor, you don't think about those things until it's in that format. You never know where it goes.Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer
We try to put out the best work you can because the impact is out of your hands. Imagine if you had to try to control how people perceive your work. You can't ...so you just put all your heart and soul into it and you set it free. It's scary...Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer
Jones aspires to have her poetry in schools to develop and inculcate values and ideas in young people that can make an impact.
I'm obsessed with the South African story particularly the stories of black women. I'm working on a small children's series on Youtube...those cultural productions are important for keeping our stories alive when we're gone.Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer
The book is still in an early phase and will have a collection of new poems. Jones has taken a break from stage performances to focus on her writing work for the last nine months.
Being at the Open Book Festival, was everything I needed to reconnect to the literary space. Listening to other published authors who look and sound like me, made me feel encouraged.Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Siphokazi Jonas speaks about the art of poetry and connecting through stories
More from Local
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To Soweto’.Read More
Former Post Office EC branch manager sentenced for theft of over R500K
Nonthuthuko Mfengwana defrauded a Post Office branch in the Eastern Cape in 2011 by manipulating the point sales system used to bank the branch’s money.Read More
Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea - a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.Read More
Grants ‘not enough’ but less SAfricans going to bed hungry - Gwen Ramokgopa
Over 18 million people are beneficiaries of the country's social grants system, including the elderly, the disabled, and children.Read More
No excuses! Buckle up your child
Sara-Jayne chats to car seat expert Debbie Billson about Child Passenger Safety Week.Read More
Sex addiction and how betrayal trauma affects couples
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to counsellor Marie-Anne Tebrake about the post-traumatic stress experience by partners of sex addicts known as betrayal trauma.Read More
Cars swept away by high tides in the Western Cape
The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging waves and gale-force winds along the Garden Route beaches in the Western Cape. Spring high tides washed away cars and flooded areas along the coast.Read More
SAns still paying too much for bread, maize meal and oil: Competition Commission
In a recent report, the Competition Commission said a decline in commodity prices in 2023 has not led to lower prices for consumers yet.Read More
Brink claims city ‘under siege’ by syndicates setting fire to Jhb CBD buildings
The City of Johannesburg's manager's suspicions follow another fire that broke out in a hijacked building in the inner city on Friday, just weeks after the Albert Street tragedy that claimed 77 lives.Read More
Almost 3,000 jobs on the line at Sibanye's Kloof 4 shaft
The mining company said it has initiated a section 189 process with unions after several unsuccessful attempts to address operational constraints and other productivity issues at its Kloof 4 shaft in Carletonville.Read More