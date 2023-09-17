Former Post Office EC branch manager sentenced for theft of over R500K
EASTERN CAPE - The Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted and sentenced a former SA Post Office branch manager for the theft of over half a million rand.
Nonthuthuko Mfengwana defrauded a Post Office branch in the Eastern Cape in 2011 by manipulating the point sales system used to bank the branch’s money.
The deposits failed to reflect in the Post Office bank account.
READ: Post Office takes urgent steps after R14m Sassa card fraud
An internal audit later found that the 62-year-old made a total of eight transactions, transferring the money to herself.
Mfengwana was arrested in the same year for misappropriating post office funds.
Provincial hawks' spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Mfengwana made a number of court appearances before being convicted more than a decade later.
“She was convicted and sentenced to ten years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that she does not commit theft during the period of suspension,” said Mhlakuvana.
"The provincial head of DPCI, major general Obed Ngwenya gives a thumbs up to the investigation team for the enormous job that led to the conviction and sentencing of the former post office manager.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Former Post Office EC branch manager sentenced for theft of over R500K
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
