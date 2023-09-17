Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer





Colleagues chat in the workplace. Photo by Fauxels from Pexels

Reliable, hardworking and a team player.

Just a few of the qualities most employers would say they're looking for in a potential employee. But what do employees look for in a potential employer?

A new demographic-specific peer-to-peer inclusion rating platform aims to give potential employees the 'heads up' on a company by giving its existing employees the chance to 'rate it'.

It’s called GrindTea and it’s the brainchild of Wandile Mthiyane who says the app is paving the way to empower employees to make informed decisions on their next workplace.

The job seeking process has been a one way thing for so long, with employers saying what they want and employees didn't have the insight to say what they want. Grindtea comes from the idea that we all want to know what kind of work culture we're entering into and go into work spaces where we are valued. Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea

Three in four millennials and GenZs look for more inclusive workplaces when they're looking for work. Except there's no meter to show how inclusive a workplace is. That's how Grindtea was created...as a peer to peer platform to help us make informed decisions about where we we're going to spend most of our lives. Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea

Mthiyane and his team worked with social psychologists from Harvard and Columbia universities to study the high turnover amongst women and people of colour in the workplace. From there they were able to establish indicators a good, work environment, which was used as a barometer for the app.

Employees or past employees can rate their experiences in that work place so that young professionals who are in between jobs or recent graduates can see if that employer is a good fit for them. These indicators range from maternity leave, career growth...at the end of the day the score will show you demographics that shows there's people like you. Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea

It's helped employers, CEOs and HR managers know where the discrepancies are to bring about inclusion and transformation. Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer