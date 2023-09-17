Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer
Reliable, hardworking and a team player.
Just a few of the qualities most employers would say they're looking for in a potential employee. But what do employees look for in a potential employer?
A new demographic-specific peer-to-peer inclusion rating platform aims to give potential employees the 'heads up' on a company by giving its existing employees the chance to 'rate it'.
It’s called GrindTea and it’s the brainchild of Wandile Mthiyane who says the app is paving the way to empower employees to make informed decisions on their next workplace.
The job seeking process has been a one way thing for so long, with employers saying what they want and employees didn't have the insight to say what they want. Grindtea comes from the idea that we all want to know what kind of work culture we're entering into and go into work spaces where we are valued.Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea
Three in four millennials and GenZs look for more inclusive workplaces when they're looking for work. Except there's no meter to show how inclusive a workplace is. That's how Grindtea was created...as a peer to peer platform to help us make informed decisions about where we we're going to spend most of our lives.Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea
Mthiyane and his team worked with social psychologists from Harvard and Columbia universities to study the high turnover amongst women and people of colour in the workplace. From there they were able to establish indicators a good, work environment, which was used as a barometer for the app.
Employees or past employees can rate their experiences in that work place so that young professionals who are in between jobs or recent graduates can see if that employer is a good fit for them. These indicators range from maternity leave, career growth...at the end of the day the score will show you demographics that shows there's people like you.Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea
It's helped employers, CEOs and HR managers know where the discrepancies are to bring about inclusion and transformation.Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-people-talking-to-each-other-3182765/
More from Local
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To Soweto’.Read More
Former Post Office EC branch manager sentenced for theft of over R500K
Nonthuthuko Mfengwana defrauded a Post Office branch in the Eastern Cape in 2011 by manipulating the point sales system used to bank the branch’s money.Read More
Grants ‘not enough’ but less SAfricans going to bed hungry - Gwen Ramokgopa
Over 18 million people are beneficiaries of the country's social grants system, including the elderly, the disabled, and children.Read More
No excuses! Buckle up your child
Sara-Jayne chats to car seat expert Debbie Billson about Child Passenger Safety Week.Read More
Sex addiction and how betrayal trauma affects couples
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to counsellor Marie-Anne Tebrake about the post-traumatic stress experience by partners of sex addicts known as betrayal trauma.Read More
Siphokazi Jonas speaks about the art of poetry and connecting through stories
SJ speaks to Siphokazi Jonas who is a multi-award-winning poet, playwright, actor, and producer based in Cape Town.Read More
Cars swept away by high tides in the Western Cape
The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging waves and gale-force winds along the Garden Route beaches in the Western Cape. Spring high tides washed away cars and flooded areas along the coast.Read More
SAns still paying too much for bread, maize meal and oil: Competition Commission
In a recent report, the Competition Commission said a decline in commodity prices in 2023 has not led to lower prices for consumers yet.Read More
Brink claims city ‘under siege’ by syndicates setting fire to Jhb CBD buildings
The City of Johannesburg's manager's suspicions follow another fire that broke out in a hijacked building in the inner city on Friday, just weeks after the Albert Street tragedy that claimed 77 lives.Read More
Almost 3,000 jobs on the line at Sibanye's Kloof 4 shaft
The mining company said it has initiated a section 189 process with unions after several unsuccessful attempts to address operational constraints and other productivity issues at its Kloof 4 shaft in Carletonville.Read More