Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with the host of 'Unfollowed', Thembekile Mrototo.
Social media can make you or break you.
A new documentary series focusing on the growing phenomenon and the impact of cancel culture in South Africa premiered on Showmax on 23 August.
'Unfollowed' sees host Mrototo conducting sit-down interviews with celebrities who have been cancelled or have come close to being cancelled on social media.
The show is for all South Africans because what social media has done is it's giving all of us access to all of these people. We make certain decisions now that could end their career if we feel that someone should be shunned for whatever reason.Thembekile Mrototo, Host - 'Unfollowed'
Mrototo explains that the show looks at celebrities who have done things where the public, especially those people on social media, has felt that they should not be allowed to continue working.
Lady Zamar, Jub Jub, Mahalia, Nonhle Thema, Ntsiki Mazwai, Phat Joe, Tol Ass Mo and Zoe Mthiyane feature in the eight-part documentary series.
We start from where their career began, the controversy, why they did what they are accused of doing or what we know for a fact that they did in cases where it happened on air or online, the reasons behind it.Thembekile Mrototo, Host - 'Unfollowed'
So, what is cancel culture?
Cancel culture is defined as a practice of publicly rejecting or withdrawing support from public figures or celebrities who have done or said something deemed to be socially unacceptable.
We also look at cancel culture, does it work? Do we apply it fairly? When is it even appropriate to apply it? If something is legal and the court acquits you, do we still cancel you because we just don't believe that you're innocent? What do we do then?Thembekile Mrototo, Host - 'Unfollowed'
Mrototo says, based on the interviews, viewers can ultimately come to their own conclusion as to whether the celebrity should remain cancelled or whether they were unfairly cancelled, to begin with.
We ask the questions and the viewers decide. You don't have to at the end of it like the person, sympathise with the person...you can actually keep them cancelled in your book if you don't believe them.Thembekile Mrototo, Host - 'Unfollowed'
'Unfollowed' is available on Showmax, with new episodes available every Wednesday.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/doro4jr2-unfollowed
