From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music
Even after death, the music of the late legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela continues to have an enduring legacy and impact.
A new album featuring the multi talented musician's music called Siparia To Soweto has been released through the Gallo Record Company and the Monk Music Group.
After 'Bra Hugh' witnessed the Siparia Deltones at the San Fernando Jazz Festival in 2005, the idea of blending the musical worlds of Africa and the Caribbean was born.
With its global outlook, Siparia To Soweto is a triumph of native sounds, celebration of legacy, and rhythmic highlighting of our shared lived experiences.
His nephew Mabusha Masekela says it's testament to Bra Hugh's powerful presence as an artist.
The album came through the persistence of Akinola Sennon who is part of the Siparia Deltones orchestra. Hugh had done a lot of work on this album but it had been on the shelf. Akinola insisted this project could not stay on the shelf so we put it out there.Mabusha Masekela, nephew
Bra Hugh was not just a jazz artist, but was well versed in the world of salsa, samba, Kwasa Kwasa, Mowtown and other forms of African diaspora music.
He had a massive appreciation for all forms of music and was passionate about collaboration in the industry.
He wanted to do rock 'n roll and so he played with the Birds. The Crusaders were always a collaborative bunch with him. He had such a love of music. He was willing to partner with everyone bringing some kind of creativity to the table.Mabusha Masekela, nephew
The latest album is available on Apple music, Spotify and other streaming platforms.
For more, scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Former Post Office EC branch manager sentenced for theft of over R500K
Nonthuthuko Mfengwana defrauded a Post Office branch in the Eastern Cape in 2011 by manipulating the point sales system used to bank the branch’s money.Read More
Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea - a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.Read More
Grants ‘not enough’ but less SAfricans going to bed hungry - Gwen Ramokgopa
Over 18 million people are beneficiaries of the country's social grants system, including the elderly, the disabled, and children.Read More
No excuses! Buckle up your child
Sara-Jayne chats to car seat expert Debbie Billson about Child Passenger Safety Week.Read More
Sex addiction and how betrayal trauma affects couples
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to counsellor Marie-Anne Tebrake about the post-traumatic stress experience by partners of sex addicts known as betrayal trauma.Read More
Siphokazi Jonas speaks about the art of poetry and connecting through stories
SJ speaks to Siphokazi Jonas who is a multi-award-winning poet, playwright, actor, and producer based in Cape Town.Read More
Cars swept away by high tides in the Western Cape
The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging waves and gale-force winds along the Garden Route beaches in the Western Cape. Spring high tides washed away cars and flooded areas along the coast.Read More
SAns still paying too much for bread, maize meal and oil: Competition Commission
In a recent report, the Competition Commission said a decline in commodity prices in 2023 has not led to lower prices for consumers yet.Read More
Brink claims city ‘under siege’ by syndicates setting fire to Jhb CBD buildings
The City of Johannesburg's manager's suspicions follow another fire that broke out in a hijacked building in the inner city on Friday, just weeks after the Albert Street tragedy that claimed 77 lives.Read More
Almost 3,000 jobs on the line at Sibanye's Kloof 4 shaft
The mining company said it has initiated a section 189 process with unions after several unsuccessful attempts to address operational constraints and other productivity issues at its Kloof 4 shaft in Carletonville.Read More
More from Entertainment
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this
'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture.Read More
Time for another baby? One couple explore this decision in a podcast
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to local couple Julie and Terrance Mentor about their new podcast, Three’s A Crowd.Read More
[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time
Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous.Read More
Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies
Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media.Read More
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger
Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts.Read More
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia
Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.Read More
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday
Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music.Read More
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’
The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign.Read More
SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records
Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records.Read More