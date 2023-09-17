Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Nompumelelo Malatji-Angoma.

We are all familiar with the term, 'opposites attract.'

When it comes to romantic relationships, individuals who come across as being incompatible, often end up together.

But a recent study is challenging this.

The study, published in the Journal of Nature Human Behaviour, suggests that couples are often very similar.

According to the study, "most partners tend to be profoundly similar, sharing up to 89% of the traits the researchers analysed."

Malatji-Angoma says that when we meet someone for the first time, we tend to focus on our similarities.

What we focus on the most when we meet somebody, and we may not be conscious of it necessarily, but we focus on what we have in common - those are the first things that we look at. Dr Nompumelelo Malatji-Angoma, Clinical Psychologist

It's across different relationships. Similar people stay together and stick together. It does limit one from a human experience perspective. Dr Nompumelelo Malatji-Angoma, Clinical Psychologist

