Water restored at 2 Gauteng hospitals, Pholosong taps still dry
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng health department on Sunday said water supply has been restored at two of three hospitals that were left without water this weekend.
The taps ran dry at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, the Helen Joseph Hospitals in Johannesburg, and the Pholosong Hospital on the East Rand.
READ: GP health dispatches water tankers to hospitals experiencing supply challenges
The department said the Pholosong Hospital is now the only facility in the province without water.
READ: Joburg's water shortages affect Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals
"In Pholosong, we are still utilising the supply from contractors," department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
"We've been engaging the municipality, the City of Ekurhuleni, to try and get them to try and assist with delivering water to the facility."
This article first appeared on EWN : Water restored at 2 Gauteng hospitals, Pholosong taps still dry
