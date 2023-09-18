Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East Two security guards were killed while trying to protect waste management staff in Philippi East. 18 September 2023 8:57 AM
Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert." Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life. 18 September 2023 8:21 AM
'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF The ongoing violence in Delft has residents living in constant fear. 18 September 2023 8:01 AM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study A recent study shows that couples are often very similar. 17 September 2023 2:17 PM
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this 'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture. 17 September 2023 12:27 PM
How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will It's recommended that you avoid generic or template wills and instead seek professional guidance. 17 September 2023 9:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments. 18 September 2023 8:37 AM
Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday 18 September 2023 7:38 AM
Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi each scored hat tricks. 18 September 2023 6:32 AM
View all Sport
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To... 17 September 2023 1:23 PM
Time for another baby? One couple explore this decision in a podcast Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to local couple Julie and Terrance Mentor about their new podcast, Three’s A Crowd. 17 September 2023 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous. 15 September 2023 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years

18 September 2023 7:38 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Australia
Fiji
RWC

Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday

Fiji capitalised brilliantly on an ill-disciplined performance from Australia to grab their first win against them since 1954 and jump ahead of the Wallabies in the tightly contested Pool C.

Looking confident from the whistle, Fiji conceded just seven penalties compared to 18 from an Australian side who often looked lost without their injured skipper Will Skelton.

With Fijian kicker Simione Kuruvoli on form - the scrum-half landed five from five before going off - the Wallabies struggled to get a foothold in the game. An opportunistic try from in-form Mark Nawaqanitawase and a late flurry from replacement winger Suli Vunivalu briefly gave the men in green and gold hope. But having built up a 22-8 lead, with Josua Tuisova going over early in the second half, Fiji held on comfortably.

The result puts both Fiji and Australia on six points, with Fiji ahead thanks to their head-to-head record.

Mastercard Player of the Match Tuisova, when asked about the long gap between victories over Australia, said: "I know it's a long time for us, Fiji, since 19... I don't know, back in the day. It's history for us.

"I just want to thank the boys for their hard work. They gave everything. I just said to them for the second half to empty the tank, give everything they have to try to win this game. We treated this game like a final."

Head coach Simon Raiwalui said: "I'm emotionally drained at the moment. I'm really proud of the boys. It was a great contest, a great Australian side. We're Pacific neighbours so we know each other well. It was a great match. It kept us guessing until the end."

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu admitted his side had treated the game like a final, saying: "What I told the boys today, today is our final. Today will determine whether we want to go up to the quarters so the mindset was do or die, do our best, fight to the end and the result will take care of itself."

Australia now face an important game against Wales on Sunday, 24 September, and Wallabies captain David Porecki said: "They've got world-class players in the backline and they took advantage in and around the breakdown - credit to them. We've got a pretty tight turnaround Wales now, we've got to lick our wounds and get ourselves up for that game, which is easy because it's a World Cup game."

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones said: "Thoroughly deserved victory for Fiji, they outplayed us, particularly around the ruck. They executed three times more turnovers than us, and in a close game like that, that's the difference."

"For some reason we were just off today. If you look at the stats, we dominated. We scored two tries to one, but we were a poor version of ourselves today, so there's a bit of soul-searching to do, but it makes the Wales game pretty important."


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years




18 September 2023 7:38 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Australia
Fiji
RWC

More from Sport

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal

18 September 2023 8:37 AM

SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match

18 September 2023 6:32 AM

Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi each scored hat tricks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/862940

Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday

15 September 2023 2:07 PM

Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© toscawhi/123rf

Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup?

15 September 2023 10:39 AM

Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tournament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jean-François Beauséjour

Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they?

15 September 2023 10:10 AM

Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from bash.com

Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'

15 September 2023 9:04 AM

Craig Ray (Daily Maverick Sports Editor) explains how Marx's injury might affect the Springboks' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa

14 September 2023 8:01 PM

The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’

14 September 2023 4:05 PM

Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks and Cabinet ministers pose for a photograph at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles

14 September 2023 12:53 PM

The atmosphere at the 2023 Springbok camp is electric as the World Cup excitement surges through the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Water restored at 2 Gauteng hospitals, Pholosong taps still dry

Local

Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match

Sport

One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide

Local

EWN Highlights

DA to lodge complaint with HRC over social grants debacle

18 September 2023 11:00 AM

President Ramaphosa to address UN General Assembly in New York

18 September 2023 10:08 AM

Gauteng is on the cusp of seeing taps running dry - Rand Water

18 September 2023 10:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA