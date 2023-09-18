Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."





Lester Kiewit speaks to Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) about the destructive nature of the spring high tide, which has smashed businesses, flooded homes, washed away cars, and according to reports, also claimed the life of an elderly woman in the Wilderness area.

Listen to the update below.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned residents along the Western Cape's coastal areas to exercise caution on Sunday afternoon as a severe spring storm approached, leaving some areas "completely swamped."

RELATED: NSRI WARNS WESTERN CAPE COASTAL RESIDENTS OF DANGEROUS HIGH TIDES ON SUNDAY

Lambinon says that the severe storm was caused by the combination of a spring tide, cold front, gale force winds and rough sea conditions.

"It's unusual that the storm was predicted to start at Alexander Bay and travel all the way up to the North in Kwa-Zulu Natal" says Lambinon.

This spring tide caused extreme waves to crash over railings, washing into homes and sweeping cars away along the coast.

This storm also claimed the life of 93-year-old woman who was dragged to death during the storm's surge along the Wildnerness coastline, confirms Lambinon.

RELATED: ONE DEATH CONFIRMED, SEVERAL PROPERTIES DAMAGED DURING WESTERN CAPE SPRING TIDE

Some businesses have posted about the effects of the storm online - including the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay.

Other users on TikTok also posted videos of the storm approaching in Port Elizabeth, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Gordan's Bay, Mossel Bay areas and more...

Lambinon says that currently mop up operations are happening but residents along coastal areas are still warned to exercise caution until Wednesday as after-effects of the storm might hit.

Between low and high tides everyday, there might be an effect around coastline until Wednesday, so rather be safe and don't deliberately put yourself in the face of danger. Craig Lambinon, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

Lambinon extends his heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones, people who have been injured, and lost vehicles and businesses due to the storm.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."