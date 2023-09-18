Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East Two security guards were killed while trying to protect waste management staff in Philippi East. 18 September 2023 8:57 AM
Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert." Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life. 18 September 2023 8:21 AM
'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF The ongoing violence in Delft has residents living in constant fear. 18 September 2023 8:01 AM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study A recent study shows that couples are often very similar. 17 September 2023 2:17 PM
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this 'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture. 17 September 2023 12:27 PM
How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will It's recommended that you avoid generic or template wills and instead seek professional guidance. 17 September 2023 9:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments. 18 September 2023 8:37 AM
Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday 18 September 2023 7:38 AM
Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi each scored hat tricks. 18 September 2023 6:32 AM
View all Sport
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To... 17 September 2023 1:23 PM
Time for another baby? One couple explore this decision in a podcast Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to local couple Julie and Terrance Mentor about their new podcast, Three’s A Crowd. 17 September 2023 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous. 15 September 2023 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF

18 September 2023 8:01 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gang violence
Delft
Crime in Delft

The ongoing violence in Delft has residents living in constant fear.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Charles George, Delft Community Policing Forum Chairperson

At least twenty people have been killed in Delft since 1 September.

Residents say it has become a warzone, made worse by loadshedding which creates the perfect cover of darkness for gangsters and violent, armed criminals.

RELATED: WATCH: Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

George says a majority of the violence and murders they are seeing are gang related, with many innocent people being caught in the crossfire.

There are more people dying in Delft currently than in warzone countries.

Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum

He adds that at least 90% of the murders take place during loadshedding and they have been doing everything in their power to get government to exempt the area from loadshedding at nighttime.

RELATED: WC govt nearly doubles LEAP deployment to Delft

© funniefarm5/123rf.com
© funniefarm5/123rf.com

He says that loadshedding at night also provides criminals with an opportunity to steal cables.

This loadshedding is making an environment for gangs to go out there and just do their thing.

Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF




18 September 2023 8:01 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gang violence
Delft
Crime in Delft

More from Local

Stock image of garbage lying next to a bin on a city sidewalk. Picture: Pixabay.com

Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East

18 September 2023 8:57 AM

Two security guards were killed while trying to protect waste management staff in Philippi East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."

18 September 2023 8:21 AM

Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The entrance of Pholosong Regional Hospital. Picture: @pholosongregionalhospital/Facebook.

Water restored at 2 Gauteng hospitals, Pholosong taps still dry

17 September 2023 4:44 PM

The taps ran dry at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, the Helen Joseph Hospitals in Johannesburg, and the Pholosong Hospital on the East Rand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A photo of the spring tide that hit Gordons Bay, Cape Town on Saturday, 17 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GordonsBay_WP

One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide

17 September 2023 1:27 PM

On Saturday, high tides swept through the area during the spring tides, resulting in a 93-year-old woman dying in Wilderness and at least eight properties being damaged along the Bikini Beach area of Gordon's Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hugh Masekela in 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music

17 September 2023 1:23 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To Soweto’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Former Post Office EC branch manager sentenced for theft of over R500K

17 September 2023 12:15 PM

Nonthuthuko Mfengwana defrauded a Post Office branch in the Eastern Cape in 2011 by manipulating the point sales system used to bank the branch’s money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Colleagues chat in the workplace. Photo by Fauxels from Pexels

Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer

17 September 2023 11:52 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea - a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on 16 September 2023. Picture: X/@MYANC

Grants ‘not enough’ but less SAfricans going to bed hungry - Gwen Ramokgopa

17 September 2023 11:49 AM

Over 18 million people are beneficiaries of the country's social grants system, including the elderly, the disabled, and children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rawpixel/123rf

No excuses! Buckle up your child

17 September 2023 11:40 AM

Sara-Jayne chats to car seat expert Debbie Billson about Child Passenger Safety Week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: antonioguillem/123rf.com

Sex addiction and how betrayal trauma affects couples

17 September 2023 11:38 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to counsellor Marie-Anne Tebrake about the post-traumatic stress experience by partners of sex addicts known as betrayal trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Water restored at 2 Gauteng hospitals, Pholosong taps still dry

Local

Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match

Sport

One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide

Local

EWN Highlights

DA to lodge complaint with HRC over social grants debacle

18 September 2023 11:00 AM

President Ramaphosa to address UN General Assembly in New York

18 September 2023 10:08 AM

Gauteng is on the cusp of seeing taps running dry - Rand Water

18 September 2023 10:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA