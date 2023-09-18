Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal
Hot off the heels of its momentous broadcast deal with MultiChoice for the Rugby World Cup, the SABC reassures fans that it hasn’t forgotten about the Cricket World Cup.
RELATED: [SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off](https://www.702.co.za/articles/483601/sabc-buys-rights-to-broadcast-some-rugby-world-cup-games-just-before-kick-off?ref=pid:94#:~:text=On%20Thursday%20(7%20September)
City Press reports the public broadcaster is working on a deal to broadcast the Proteas’ matches.
The ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off on 5 October, with the Proteas’ first game on 7 October.
“The SABC can confirm that negotiations between SABC and MultiChoice are ongoing regarding broadcasting rights for the Cricket World Cup,” says acting group executive for corporate affairs and market, Mmoni Seapolelo.
The SABC has not yet confirmed how many matches it plans to buy from MultiChoice, the official owner of the rights.
Seapolelo says the broadcaster will keep customers updated as soon as a deal has been reached.
On behalf of everyone (who doesn't have DStv), we do hope the Cricket World Cup deal is successful.
This article first appeared on 947 : Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
