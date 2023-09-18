Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse





Actor and funnyman Russell Brand has been accused by four women of sexual assault, rape and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013 while Brand peaked in his acting and broadcasting career.

According to reports, Brand is accused of these alleged criminal sexual offenses:

1) One woman claims that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day. There are reportedly medical records to support this.

2) A second woman alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was in his early 30s. She was 16 and still at school.

3) A third woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles.

4) The fourth woman alleges being sexually assaulted by Brand with incidents of physical and emotional abuse.

Most of the women reportedly do not know each other and have chosen to remain anonymous.

Since 2013, Brand has written a book detailing his life on and off screen - topics in the book range from his issues with substance abuse to promiscuous relationships.

The British comedian also started a YouTube channel in 2014, which at the time was called, 'The Trews: True News with Russell Brand' where he "analyses the news, truthfully, spontaneously and with great risk to his personal freedom." Today, Brand's channel has over six million followers.

Brand was reportedly given eight days to reply to the detailed allegations.

On Friday, (15 September) Brand released a YouTube video on his channel to explain that every encounter was "absolutely always consensual."

These are very serious allegations that I absolutely refute... I was very very promiscuous. During this time of promiscuity, the relationships were absolutely always consensual. Russell Brand, Actor

In the video, Brand also suggested that people who don't like his opinions about the media are "coming for him."

Is there another agenda at play? It feels like there's a serious agenda to control these kind of spaces. Russell Brand, Actor

