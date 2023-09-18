Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East
Lester Kiewit speaks with Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Waste Management
The City of Cape Town has been forced to withdraw its services in the area after these to were killed trying to protect staff carrying out their duties.
This is the second time that the service has been disrupted this year.
RELATED: Service delivery shakedown: Refuse firms pull out of Philippi due to extortion
This tragic incident comes after extortion threats forced contractors to pull out of service delivery earlier this year.
Twigg says that it is unfortunate that the city is not able to provide services in the way it would like to.
It is really unfortunate that we have to think about ‘what next?’ when we are only supposed to collect the bins.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management
RELATED: All construction sites in City subject to violent extortion - Mayor Hill-Lewis
this could be linked to extortion rackets, but they have not yet received any demands, he adds.
He says the City has been in discussion with SAPS and safety teams to try and protect workers, but notes that the teams are traumatised.
Their focus should be cleaning the area, but their focus now is looking after their own safety and their own lives.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management
In the past you could say that their focus was on the bin and the dog on the other side of the gate.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East
More from Local
Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."
Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.Read More
'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF
The ongoing violence in Delft has residents living in constant fear.Read More
Water restored at 2 Gauteng hospitals, Pholosong taps still dry
The taps ran dry at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, the Helen Joseph Hospitals in Johannesburg, and the Pholosong Hospital on the East Rand.Read More
One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide
On Saturday, high tides swept through the area during the spring tides, resulting in a 93-year-old woman dying in Wilderness and at least eight properties being damaged along the Bikini Beach area of Gordon's Bay.Read More
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To Soweto’.Read More
Former Post Office EC branch manager sentenced for theft of over R500K
Nonthuthuko Mfengwana defrauded a Post Office branch in the Eastern Cape in 2011 by manipulating the point sales system used to bank the branch’s money.Read More
Looking for a new job? Get the 'tea' on your potential employer
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea - a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.Read More
Grants ‘not enough’ but less SAfricans going to bed hungry - Gwen Ramokgopa
Over 18 million people are beneficiaries of the country's social grants system, including the elderly, the disabled, and children.Read More
No excuses! Buckle up your child
Sara-Jayne chats to car seat expert Debbie Billson about Child Passenger Safety Week.Read More