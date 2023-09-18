Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid





A wheeling agreement between the City and Growthpoint was signed at the end of August.

In a milestone for renewable energy in Cape Town, solar power from the Constantia Village was successfully injected into the City’s energy grid for the first time on Sunday, 10 September.

This is the first renewable energy inserted into the City with a process called, wheeling.

This project is part of a sixth month pilot with 15 participants, 25 generators and 40 customers in industrial and commercial industries.

So, what is wheeling?

Essop says wheeling allows City customers to purchase electricity directly from an ITP or third party trader or another customer also allows that ITP or third-party trader to transport energy over the City's particular solar distribution network and deliver it to a customer supply point.

This also means that a business or store using solar energy in excess can sell their excess electricity to the City's grid through a third party which can be resold (AKA wheeling) to others.

Pricing comes down to an agreement...

The City charges R3 per kilowatt but pricing is ultimately an agreement with the person selling excess electricity and the person taking excess electricity.

Customers pay the third party for their energy and the city for the use of this specific electricity network.

"It comes down to a commercial agreement" says Essop.

Will wheeling become available on a smaller scale?

At the moment, wheeling is available to big businesses and commercial properties only.

Essop says the City is working on making wheeling available to multiple consumers through multiple grids, depending on the success of this pilot phase.

This can also become a business opportunity with some sort of trading platform for people to purchase and sell electricity on a "free market", like an "energy stock energy" says Essop.

