Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
When shopping online there is a cooling off period to return it for a refund if you are not happy with it.
It does not have to be defective; you just get to change your mind.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
This exactly what consumer Brent Barichievy tried to do when he was not happy with the sound quality of his TV from Takealot.
However, a week after returning the Hisense 55-inch TV, which he paid R6000, Takealot informed him that his return had been rejected because the TV was in poor condition when returned.
The company sent him a photo of what was supposed to the TV had purchased and returned, but it was damaged and covered in dirt and dust.
The TV that he was sent was not only the incorrect model, but it was caked with more dust and dirt than a new TV, kept in a house for three weeks, could possibly attract.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Barichievy asked Takealot to investigate, as this was not the TVhe returned, they simply shut him down and refused initially.
Unfortunately, he had no photographs of the TV when he returned it to prove that it was not damaged in anyway.
Do always take those photos as your evidence.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Thankfully Knowler took up the case with Takealot, who then informed her that it was a ‘return processing error’ and that Barichievy had been refunded.
Listen to the interview above for more.
