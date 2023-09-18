Comic Con 2023: The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa RETURNS
Bongani Bingwa interviews Carol Weaving, Managing Director at Reed Exhibitions.
Comic Con fans this one's for you!
Comic Con Africa returns with the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa bringing some of the world's biggest stars in film, gaming, comics, collectibles and so much more.
Fit for the whole family, the event promises inclusion and diversity, allowing you to be "who you want to be" in a judgement-free zone.
The four-day event kicks off on Friday 22 September until Monday 25 September at Nasrec in Johannesburg.
To purchase tickets, click here.
RELATED: Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con
It's for the whole family.Carol Weaving, Managing Director – Reed Exhibitions
I think it's our chance to have a bit of escapism from the real world.Carol Weaving, Managing Director – Reed Exhibitions
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Picture: Supplied
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song
Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed Sheeran.Read More
Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse
Four women are alleging sexual assaults by Brand between 2006 and 2013.Read More
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To Soweto’.Read More
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this
'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture.Read More
Time for another baby? One couple explore this decision in a podcast
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to local couple Julie and Terrance Mentor about their new podcast, Three’s A Crowd.Read More
[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time
Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous.Read More
Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies
Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media.Read More
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger
Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts.Read More
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia
Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.Read More