Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nivashni Nair, Sunday Times Journalist.
In 2022, our country saw more than 10,000 fatal accidents on our roads, which cost the state R186 billion.
Last year's [accidents] cost 3.3% of the GDP annually.Nivashni Nair, Journalist - Sunday Times
RELATED: What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Each individual fatal crash costs the economy almost R8 million.
Nair says that this number is calculated by looking at lost productivity, medical costs, crash cleanups, emergency services, infrastructure damage and more.
Around 87% of these crashes are a result of poor driver behaviour, she adds.
RELATED: [WATCH] Kloof Nek Crash: ‘People race down that road like it’s the Grand Prix’
It is actually shocking that this is something that is ignored.Nivashni Nair, Journalist - Sunday Times
As a journalist who sees a lot of things, this really blew my mind. I did not think it had such a big economic impact.Nivashni Nair, Journalist - Sunday Times
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-broken-windshield-of-a-car-2265634/
More from Local
Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage
Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows and part of the roof on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase
Unfortunately, a 93-year-old woman died after being swept away by tsunami-like waves.Read More
Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse
Rand Water and Joburg Water issued a joint statement on Sunday urging the city’s residents to decrease their water usage, saying that an increase in demand was putting severe pressure on their systems.Read More
2 unused power stations costing about R300m a year to maintain - Tshwane
The Tshwane Municipality is offering 40-year leases to independent power producers to upgrade and manage the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.Read More
'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'
Despite a poll indicating that many Western Cape residents would prefer an independent province, one law expert says it's not going to happen.Read More
Gauteng police hunting gunmen following mass shooting in Daveyton
Police say the victims were sitting outside a tavern on Rolong Street in Daveyton when a group of unknown men approached and opened fire on them on Saturday evening.Read More
[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays
Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.Read More
[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa
How many times have you been interrupted while speaking at a funeral or ceremony?Read More
[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated
In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies.Read More