[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa

702 Drive with John Perlman
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows an... 18 September 2023 4:46 PM
Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase Unfortunately, a 93-year-old woman died after being swept away by tsunami-like waves. 18 September 2023 4:18 PM
'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable' Despite a poll indicating that many Western Cape residents would prefer an independent province, one law expert says it's not goin... 18 September 2023 3:41 PM
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system. 18 September 2023 10:50 AM
Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothly 18 September 2023 10:37 AM
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study A recent study shows that couples are often very similar. 17 September 2023 2:17 PM
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this 'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture. 17 September 2023 12:27 PM
How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will It's recommended that you avoid generic or template wills and instead seek professional guidance. 17 September 2023 9:54 AM
SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs In 2021 the Steyn de Lange won the Junior World Championships Bronze medal in the at 92kg category. Which made him the second Sou... 18 September 2023 4:26 PM
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments. 18 September 2023 8:37 AM
Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday 18 September 2023 7:38 AM
[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed S... 18 September 2023 2:16 PM
Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse Four women are alleging sexual assaults by Brand between 2006 and 2013. 18 September 2023 10:41 AM
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To... 17 September 2023 1:23 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa

18 September 2023 12:48 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

How many times have you been interrupted while speaking at a funeral or ceremony?

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Princess Phumzile, the daughter of the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi, did not lie down when told to hurry up.

She was instructed to finish up by a timekeeper with the microphone on to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a speech before departing for New York.

A few moments after she was told to hurry up, she responded, "Mxm, Akahambe" - he can go because she intends to complete the tribute for her father.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was buried over the weekend in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.




More from Local

The Brass Bel restaurant in Kalk Bay suffered damage during extreme weather conditions on 16 September 2023. Picture: Chand’ni Eddie

Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage

18 September 2023 4:46 PM

Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows and part of the roof on Saturday afternoon.

Spring Tide / Pexels: GEORGE DESIPRIS

Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase

18 September 2023 4:18 PM

Unfortunately, a 93-year-old woman died after being swept away by tsunami-like waves.

A drop of water hanging from the head of a tap. Picture: Pixabay.com

Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse

18 September 2023 4:08 PM

Rand Water and Joburg Water issued a joint statement on Sunday urging the city’s residents to decrease their water usage, saying that an increase in demand was putting severe pressure on their systems.

Officials from the Tshwane Municipality are doing a walkabout at the Rooiwal Power Station on Monday 18 September 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

2 unused power stations costing about R300m a year to maintain - Tshwane

18 September 2023 3:57 PM

The Tshwane Municipality is offering 40-year leases to independent power producers to upgrade and manage the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.

Cape Town / Pexels: Pixabay

'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'

18 September 2023 3:41 PM

Despite a poll indicating that many Western Cape residents would prefer an independent province, one law expert says it's not going to happen.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.

Gauteng police hunting gunmen following mass shooting in Daveyton

18 September 2023 2:48 PM

Police say the victims were sitting outside a tavern on Rolong Street in Daveyton when a group of unknown men approached and opened fire on them on Saturday evening.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays

18 September 2023 1:33 PM

Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.

© 1971yes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated

18 September 2023 12:39 PM

In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies.

Picture: Artyom Kulakov via pexels

Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year

18 September 2023 11:18 AM

Deadly crashes on our roads are not just costing countless lives, they are costing the state a fortune too.

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid

18 September 2023 10:50 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system.

