'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'





Clarence Ford interviews Constitutional Law expert, Professor Pierre De Vos.

According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction and in turn, believe that quality of life would increase if the Western Cape was independent.

De Vos is of the opinion that the Western Cape secession is a no-go zone.

He adds that unless the country as a whole agrees on a split and amends the Constitution, it's simply unattainable given the fact that South Africa is a unitary state under the Constitution.

Additionally, De Vos says that with the country's politics, being independent is unrealistic.

It cannot happen in terms of the Constitution and it's not going to happen because it's not politically attainable. Prof Pierre De Vos, Constitutional Law expert

