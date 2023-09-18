'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'
Clarence Ford interviews Constitutional Law expert, Professor Pierre De Vos.
According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction and in turn, believe that quality of life would increase if the Western Cape was independent.
De Vos is of the opinion that the Western Cape secession is a no-go zone.
He adds that unless the country as a whole agrees on a split and amends the Constitution, it's simply unattainable given the fact that South Africa is a unitary state under the Constitution.
Additionally, De Vos says that with the country's politics, being independent is unrealistic.
RELATED: Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…
RELATED: FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'
It cannot happen in terms of the Constitution and it's not going to happen because it's not politically attainable.Prof Pierre De Vos, Constitutional Law expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
More from Local
Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage
Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows and part of the roof on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase
Unfortunately, a 93-year-old woman died after being swept away by tsunami-like waves.Read More
Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse
Rand Water and Joburg Water issued a joint statement on Sunday urging the city’s residents to decrease their water usage, saying that an increase in demand was putting severe pressure on their systems.Read More
2 unused power stations costing about R300m a year to maintain - Tshwane
The Tshwane Municipality is offering 40-year leases to independent power producers to upgrade and manage the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.Read More
Gauteng police hunting gunmen following mass shooting in Daveyton
Police say the victims were sitting outside a tavern on Rolong Street in Daveyton when a group of unknown men approached and opened fire on them on Saturday evening.Read More
[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays
Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.Read More
[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa
How many times have you been interrupted while speaking at a funeral or ceremony?Read More
[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated
In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies.Read More
Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year
Deadly crashes on our roads are not just costing countless lives, they are costing the state a fortune too.Read More