[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays
Clement Manyathela interviews Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.
According to reports, over the last financial year, the Department of Social Development has returned over R15 billion of social relief of distress (SRD) grants after failing to pay some beneficiaries.
The reason, according to the City Press, is that 6 million beneficiaries who applied for the grant could not be located, therefore reducing the number of SRD recipients from 13 million to 7 million.
Zulu clarifies that the technical glitch experienced by Postbank which left many beneficiaries starved from their grants is a separate matter and in no way connected to this one.
Instead, she says that the money was returned in 2022/2023 financial year as a means to reallocate the funds in alternative areas.
Additionally, Zulu says that R4 billion was returned and not R15 billion as reported.
Zulu makes it clear that the money returned does in no way affect any of the beneficiaries.
Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.
The Department is receiving daily reports from the Post Office on the status of the grants, adds Zulu.
For us, 5% is too much...We think that everyone must receive their money.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
