[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows an... 18 September 2023 4:46 PM
Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase Unfortunately, a 93-year-old woman died after being swept away by tsunami-like waves. 18 September 2023 4:18 PM
'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable' Despite a poll indicating that many Western Cape residents would prefer an independent province, one law expert says it's not goin... 18 September 2023 3:41 PM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system. 18 September 2023 10:50 AM
Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothly 18 September 2023 10:37 AM
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study A recent study shows that couples are often very similar. 17 September 2023 2:17 PM
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this 'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture. 17 September 2023 12:27 PM
How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will It's recommended that you avoid generic or template wills and instead seek professional guidance. 17 September 2023 9:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs In 2021 the Steyn de Lange won the Junior World Championships Bronze medal in the at 92kg category. Which made him the second Sou... 18 September 2023 4:26 PM
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments. 18 September 2023 8:37 AM
Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday 18 September 2023 7:38 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed S... 18 September 2023 2:16 PM
Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse Four women are alleging sexual assaults by Brand between 2006 and 2013. 18 September 2023 10:41 AM
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To... 17 September 2023 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song

18 September 2023 2:16 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Ed Sheeran

Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed Sheeran.

What would you do if Ed Sheeran or any of your favourite artists gate-crashed your wedding to sing you an all-new song?

Well, it happened to Jordan Russel and Carter Linden of Austin, Texas as they were getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week.

It appears that Sheeran was in Vegas for a concert that was cancelled on Saturday due to what he said was a "safety issue" - so naturally, he gate-crashed this couple's wedding.

The multiple award-winning singer burst into the chapel playing an unreleased song "Magical" for the bride and groom.

BUT WAIT, that's not all, Sheeran also posted about it to his Instagram with the caption, "Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x."

RELATED: ED SHEERAN SAYS HE'LL QUIT MUSIC IF FOUND GUILTY OF STEALING MARVIN GAYE'S SONG

Sheeran later reposted the video of his literal wedding crashing as a teaser for the release of 'Magical' on 29 September.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran chats to Carl Wastie

Some are asking: is this just great marketing for a new song or is it a PERFECT coincidence?!

Whatever the reason, this moment was SO CUTE.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song




18 September 2023 2:16 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Ed Sheeran

More from Entertainment

Comic Con Africa gives fans a chance to interact with their favorite actors, comic creators and cosplayers.

Comic Con 2023: The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa RETURNS

18 September 2023 11:23 AM

The four-day event kicks off on Friday 22 September until Monday 25 September at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Eva Rinaldi

Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse

18 September 2023 10:41 AM

Four women are alleging sexual assaults by Brand between 2006 and 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hugh Masekela in 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music

17 September 2023 1:23 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To Soweto’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Showmax

Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this

17 September 2023 12:27 PM

'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time for another baby? One couple explore this decision in a podcast

17 September 2023 8:41 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to local couple Julie and Terrance Mentor about their new podcast, Three’s A Crowd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigcasso / Instagram: Pigcassohoghero

[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time

15 September 2023 4:58 PM

Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late professional bodybuilder Neil Currey. Photo: Instagram/neil_currey

Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies

15 September 2023 2:26 PM

Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Defensie

Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger

15 September 2023 9:25 AM

Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gregory Gebhardt

Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday

14 September 2023 2:57 PM

Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2 unused power stations costing about R300m a year to maintain - Tshwane

Business Local

Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse

Local

Gauteng police hunting gunmen following mass shooting in Daveyton

Local

EWN Highlights

Repairs underway at Brass Bell restaurant in wake of spring tide damage

18 September 2023 6:46 PM

Jacob Zuma Foundation rubbishes claims of Zuma, Mpofu split

18 September 2023 6:29 PM

Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse

18 September 2023 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA