Gauteng police hunting gunmen following mass shooting in Daveyton
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for a shooting that claimed the lives of six men outside a tavern in Daveyton on Saturday evening.
Police say the victims were sitting outside a tavern on Rolong Street in Daveyton when a group of unknown men approached and opened fire on them.
Six men were declared dead on the scene while one other was injured and taken to hospital.
Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi: "The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has mobilised extra resources following a random shooting that claimed the lives of six men at Rolong Street in Daveyton on the evening of 16 September 2023. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested as yet."
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng police hunting gunmen following mass shooting in Daveyton
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
