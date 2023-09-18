Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase
John Perlman interviews Ghomsi Frank, PhD candidate at the Department of Oceanography, specialising in sea levels in Southern Africa at the University of Cape Town.
Communities living near the coastline in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape are still recovering from the effects of the high tides that swept through the area on Saturday.
Unfortunately, the death of a 93-year-old woman has been confirmed after she was swept away by tsunami-like waves.
Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute previously told CapeTalk that the severe storm was the result of the combination of a spring tide, cold front, gale force winds and rough sea conditions.
During the spring tide, the high tide is higher than normal while the low tide is lower than normal.
Frank says that we can experience more spring tides and the effects that come with it due to a new moon phase and its positioning.
Cape Town - Gordon's Bay: Freak waves around the Cape coastline pic.twitter.com/TEqZkvOfIn' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) September 16, 2023
Currently we have a high sea level worldwide.Ghomsi Frank, PhD candidate at the Department of Oceanography – University of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: GEORGE DESIPRIS
