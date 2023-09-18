Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said its systems are not on the brink of collapse but that it’s trying to avoid a situation where they are.
Rand Water and Joburg Water issued a joint statement on Sunday urging the city’s residents to decrease their water usage, saying that an increase in demand was putting severe pressure on their systems.
Speaking to 702’s Mandy Wiener on Monday, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said this was a result of the recent spike in temperature but was adamant the taps weren’t going to run dry any time soon, though.
"We are trying to mitigate against any potential collapse. We are not even there. Some people are talking about Day Zero - we are not even there. We are far from it. We do have sufficient water. At the moment, what we are observing is high consumption versus what we are able to supply as Rand Water."
Maroo said, though, that they might have to look at implementing water shedding in the future if their calls were not heeded.
"In the long run, if we don't see that there's progress with regards to what we’re calling out for. At the moment, municipalities have introduced level one restrictions and people have been asking what does it mean … Consumers are prohibited from watering their gardens between 6am and 6pm … Also using garden hoses to clean hard surfaces - for example, cleaning your paving and washing your cars with hosepipes - we are saying you are not allowed to do that from 1 September up until 31 March."
This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse
