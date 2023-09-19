Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake





John Maytham interviews Muhammad Hussain, a News24 Journalist.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been fired from the Office of the Public Protector on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence.

Since her removal, Mkhwebane has demanded an end-of-tenure gratuity given to Public Protectors at the end of their seven-year terms.

Had she not been fired, her seven-year term would have expired in mid-October with a once-off payment close to R10 million.

It remains unclear if Mkhwebane is entitled to any payments.

Hussain says that there is no clarification as to what happens after an impeachment according to the conditions of service.

All Public Protectors are entitled to a gratuity payout, but the current situation is different, given that Mkhwebane is the first to be 'fired'.

What is clear is that she did not receive a salary last month and all allowances have been cut, says Hussain.

The law's pretty silent as to what happens to a Public Protector after they're impeached. Muhammad Hussain, Journalist – News24

