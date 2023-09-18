Private sector infrastructure investment needed to save SA from a water crisis





Africa Melane speaks to Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management.

Almost all of South Africa’s water infrastructure is developed and managed by the public sector, municipalities and the government.

However, years of underinvestment and neglect have awakened the private sector to the opportunity to invest in water infrastructure.

Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management says while South African households and companies have implemented solutions, such as solar, to cope with Eskom's load shedding, solving the rising water infrastructure crisis may not be as simple.

Ramukosi says a collaborative effort between the private sector and government is vital.

It is just unrealistic to just rely on the government to this by themselves. As the privates sector...we can play a role in ensuring that some of these projects can be done. Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management

The municipalities and the waterboards owing the department of water up to R15bn just be tween the two of them, it does raise concern in terms of long-term funding partnerships. Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management

As the system grows, or as more demand grows for more water into the system, you need more projects. The government is financially constrained, so there needs to be more room for the private sector to participate. Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management

