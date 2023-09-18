



Africa Melane speaks to Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24.

The Public Enterprises Department published the new National State Enterprises Draft Bill for public comment, which looks to create a new state-owned holding company.

The new holding company will replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next year's elections.

According to the Public Enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan, this forms part of government's plan to revive struggling state-owned companies, such as Eskom and Transnet and also to minimise political interference in the running of SOE's.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The bill has however received mixed reactions from political parties and labour unions.

Some analysts are describing Gordhan's proposal as the biggest shake up of state-owned companies since the 1990's.

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24 says there's still much confusion as to what the real purpose of the bill, and what it looks to achieve.

There's nothing really that insulates it from political interference, political influence or corruption. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

I have come across quite a healthy bit of cynicism. I haven't actually come across anyone yet, who's said 'yay, this is exactly what we want'. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

There's a lot of anxiety over how this thing is actually going to make a difference. How's it going to make things better. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's?