Methods in place to ensure IPPs don't 'fleece' Tshwane when leasing two stations
TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane municipality says there are mechanisms in place to ensure it does not get ripped off by private businesses in its venture to lease out two of its power stations.
The Tshwane council recently passed a motion for the city to lease out the disused Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.
The capital city is offering 40-year leases to independent power producers for the upgrade, maintenance and operation of the stations.
The Tshwane municipality said the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations have the capacity to generate 700 megawatts of electricity before falling into disuse.
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the city does not have the money to get them working again, hence it approached the private sector.
Brink said the city would get into a purchase agreement with the successful bidder to buy electricity from them.
"We have no option as a country but to invite the most competitive, fairest, most cost-effective proposals from the private sector. How do we ensure we don't get fleeced? Well, good public administration, in the first instance.”
The municipality will soon be undergoing a public participation process to get the views from residents and other stakeholders of Tshwane on whether this is a good idea.
This article first appeared on EWN : Methods in place to ensure IPPs don't 'fleece' Tshwane when leasing two stations
Source : Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
