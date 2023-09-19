Next stop, Namibia! From deserts to national parks, this is a top travel spot





Iga Motylska, a globetrotting journalist speaks about Namibia as an undiscovered gem of a travel destination. Listen below.

Motylska says that Namibia is world-famous for its beautiful sand dunes and wild bush veld.

It's a country that has been used as a film set for a post-apocalyptic world (Mad Max) - for its unique landscape which is only one reason she recommends it as a top travel location.

Other reasons are:

1) From sandy deserts up North to the Zambezi region, Namibia is luscious to look at, "there's really anything and everything for the traveller to see."

2) The spectacular wildlife - from elephants to wild horses.

3) Khoisan rock art.

4) The National Park - it's the fourth largest national park in the world, covering 12.2 million acres in the South of Namibia.

Motylska recommends that you spend at least 10 days in Namibia if you can, but three weeks is ideal to see all it has to offer.

The traveller also recommends that you drive or shuttle through areas to save money - if you're driving, get a 4X4 with a good air con.

So, is your next stop Namibia?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.