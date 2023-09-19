Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert
John Perlman speaks to Maxi-Cosi Operations Director Debbie Billson about the importance of child passenger safety.
People often overlook the importance of car seats for children. Some parents just aren't aware of their necessity while others argue they cannot afford them.
Billson says this should not be an excuse to put your child’s safety at risk.
For less than 1% of the value of your car, you can afford a car seat. The most precious gift that any family could get is a newborn baby, and we need to ensure and spread the message about the importance of clicking your baby into a car seat.Debbie Billson, Operations Director – Maxi- Cosi
RELATED: A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone
But for how long should your little one be in a car seat?
It is not a matter of age, says Billson.
Cars are designed for adults. Any child with a height of less than 150cm should theoretically be in a car seat – that would include many 10 to 12-year-olds.
Car seats should always be in the back seat. If you want to keep an eye on your little one, instead opt for a mirror attachment for the rear-view mirror.
Billson says parents often think snuggling and holding onto their children is enough to keep them safe in the case of an accident.
REALTED: Your A to Z of travels tips and must-haves when vacationing with kids
A child that weighs 30kg, and you are travelling at 50km/h, on impact the child’s weight converts into approximately one ton. That equates to dropping your child out of a three-story building. I don’t think there is any parent who can hold back that force on impact.Debbie Billson, Operations Director – Maxi- Cosi
Seeing as cars can travel upwards of 100km/h on the highway, the impact will more than double.
For more car seat tips, visit Maxi-Cosi SA.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111360793_child-in-a-baby-car-seat.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] A spit braai fired up on a bakkie? Only in South Africa's streets!
Yasis! What won't we do for a lekker braai? Even if it's on wheels, we move!Read More
[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED
After a successful match, the mother ran to her son and affectionately hugged him.Read More
[WATCH] Izinja madoda!! VW Polo driver shows love to OUTSurance points woman
This time around, Volkswagen Polo drivers strike on the road for the right reasons.Read More
Can you lower cholesterol with psyllium or probiotics? The research says...
Do supplements work? Some experts have the answer.Read More
Apple releases iOS 17 for iPhones, its biggest software update of the year
Next stop, Namibia! From deserts to national parks, this is a top travel spot
Here's why Namibia should be on your travel bucket list...Read More
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave.Read More
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study
A recent study shows that couples are often very similar.Read More
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this
'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for
We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!Read More
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign
The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.Read More
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.Read More
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'
For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More