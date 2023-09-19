Taps run dry at 3 Gauteng hospitals. 'Situation has improved' claims government
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication at the Gauteng Department of Health.
The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, the Helen Joseph Hospital, and the Pholosong Hospital were left without water this weekend.
Some staff and patients have been without water for three weeks.
RELATED: Rand Water says its systems are not on the brink of collapse
Patients have been receiving water from family and friends to survive while some facilities have been digging boreholes.
Modiba says that the situation has improved, compared to last week.
He says Pholosong started receiving water from the municipal supply line and Helen Joseph has had good pressure from an alternative line since Sunday.
RELATED: Water restored at 2 Gauteng hospitals, Pholosong taps still dry
Joburg Water has been supplying water tankers to Rahima Moosa.
In the last couple of weeks, they [water utilities] have been communicating the various challenges that they are working on.Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication - Gauteng Department of Health
Modiba says boreholes and reservoirs cannot be a permanent solution.
We are doing all we can from our side in terms of increasing capacity… we are trying our best to minimise the impact, but I think we have to go to the root cause.Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication - Gauteng Department of Health
Listen to the interview for more.
