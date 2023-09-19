Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nkosinathi Thema (Associate at law firm Webber Wentzel) about parental leave.
A potentially groundbreaking case has been heard in the Gauteng High Court which could have a significant impact on employees’ entitlement to maternity leave.
In the case of Van Wyk and Others v the Minister of Employment and Labour and Others, the applicants are seeking a gender-neutral reading of the term "employee" in the provision of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
If argued successfully, it would grant full maternity leave benefits to parents irrespective of whether they have given birth.
Currently, according to the act, 'birthing' parents are entitled to four months consecutive leave and 10 days for the other parent.
Adoption leave is granted for up to 10 weeks when the child is younger than two. Those who become parents by way of surrogacy are entitled to 10 weeks.
Crucially... Section 25b and section 25c provide a choice by which the other co-parent can benefit from the ten days of parental leave.Nkosinathi Thema, Associate - Webber Wentzel
You find instances where co-parents who've just had a child and the birthing parent can, wants to and is willing to go back to work and the other parent cannot benefit within the four months.Nkosinathi Thema, Associate - Webber Wentzel
[The case argues that] on a Constitutional level, maternity leave provision in Section 25 must ideally be read to be gender-neutral, so as to afford the two co-parents a choice.Nkosinathi Thema, Associate - Webber Wentzel
A judgment in the case has not yet been handed down.
Click the podcast link to listen to the details of the case on parental leave currently before the High Court.
RELATED:Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131206357_loving-male-same-sex-couple-cuddling-baby-daughter-at-home-together.html?term=gay%2Bcouple%2Bchildren&vti=ns8ds957w8w1b1ygx9-1-56
