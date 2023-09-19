British PM Rishi Sunak announces plan to ban XL bully breed by end of the year





UK Correspondent Gavin Grey joins John Maytham to discuss the decision to ban the American XL bully in the UK by the end of the year.

It is nearly a year since members of the Gatesville community in Cape town's Athlone suburb set alight and killed three pitbulls after the dogs attacked and seriously injured a little girl in the area.

The incident followed calls for a complete ban on the ownership of pitbulls as domestic animals after an eight-year-old boy from Bloemfontein was mauled to death by a pitbull at his home last November.

In the days that followed, pitbull owners in Bloemfontein began surrendering their dogs to the SPCA.

In the UK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that he aims to ban the XL bully breed by the end of the year.

It comes after two of the dogs mauled a father-of-two to death who was trying to protect his elderly mother.

They have previously attacked several other UK citizens, including a two-year-old child.

The UK government's move will follow the banning of four other breeds - the Pit Bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro - all banned under a law that prohibits any dog that is "dangerously out of control.”

They are basically a muscle on legs. They are 9 stone, that's roughly 62kgs when fully grown and they are extremely aggressive looking. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Dare I say it, they are the dog of choice of some career criminals... Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Some of the CCTV footage that has emerged of some of these dog attacks are truly horrific. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

People tried to beat the dogs off with metal bars and bits of wood. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

In the last five years, the number of out-of-control dogs causing injury cases has increased by more than a third. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

British PM Richie Sunak announces plan to ban XL Bully breed by the end of the year:

It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities.



I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/Qlxwme2UPQ ' Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 15, 2023

