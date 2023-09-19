Apple releases iOS 17 for iPhones, its biggest software update of the year





Yip! Smartphones are getting smarter!

On 5 June this year, it was announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference that Apple users will get the biggest software update of the year.

The updated software was released publicly on Monday, 19 September.

The software update is available to anyone with an iPhone released in 2018 or later.

So, what's new?

This year’s update has a lot of improvements to some of the most used apps, including the Phone app, Messages and Safari with personalised contact posters, better autocorrect, offline Apple maps, sticker animation airdrop, standby dock mode, live voicemails, animated art in Apple music, interactive widgets and more.

See them in action below.

These are some of the new features in iOS 17!



How to install iOS 17 on your iPhone

1) Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2) Tap “General.”

3) Tap “Software Update.”

You may have a drop-down menu directly underneath to pick iOS 17 or a beta version, if you’ve tried pre-release software - your iPhone will automatically restart once it’s ready.

That's it!

