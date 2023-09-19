City of Joburg sued over hijacked building fallen into rack and ruin
John Perlman is joined by Peter Day, Chief Executive Officer at Jozi Housing.
The City of Johannesburg is being taken to task over one of its buildings which a group of private property investors say has been hijacked and cast into ruin.
Last month, the group filed a notice of motion against the City, forcing it to enact its own by-laws regarding the Casa Mia building on Soper Road in Berea.
Day's rental housing company owns a building opposite.
The property houses around 1 000 tenants who Day says are 'deeply affected' by what's going on at Casa Mia.
The levels of criminality in the building, the sewer that's been flowing in the street for more than a year now, the refuse that's just discarded out of the building windows, illegal businesses operating in the building.Peter Day, Chief Executive Officer - Jozi Housing
Day also says gunshots are frequently heard coming from Casa Mia.
Sometimes the bullets come through the windows of our tenants flats. It's a very dangerous and unsanitary situation.Peter Day, Chief Executive Officer - Jozi Housing
Day says they've had a number of engagements with the company tasked with managing the building.
What followed was basically just empty promises.Peter Day, Chief Executive Officer - Jozi Housing
Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda told Eyewitness News the issue of hijacked buildings in the inner city was a growing concern.
"To a large extent, I don’t know if disappointment sums it up from the private sector, in terms of the political will required from us to restore the city to what it’s supposed to be."
There are 188 hijacked buildings in Joburg’s inner city, 17 of which belong to the city.
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview on the case against the City of Joburg's Casa Mia apartment building.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142555696_a-beautiful-and-dramatic-panoramic-photograph-of-the-johannesburg-city-skyline-taken-on-a-golden-eve.html
