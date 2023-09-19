Spring surge mop up continues in affected coastal areas
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including the spring tide which continues to be a viral hashtag.
Listen to the update below.
Friedman says that the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reports that the destructive nature of the spring high tide smashed businesses, flooded homes, washed away cars, and claimed the life of an elderly woman in the Wilderness area in the Western Cape before making its way along the Eastern Cape's coast and Kwa-Zulu Natal.
RELATED: ONE DEATH CONFIRMED, SEVERAL PROPERTIES DAMAGED DURING WESTERN CAPE SPRING TIDE
The severe storm was caused by the combination of a spring tide, a cold front, gale-force winds and rough sea conditions.
Friedman says that spring tides are expected during the change of season but it's "never been this bad."
A marine buoy washed up on Bloubergstrand Beach and these are "not supposed to move" says Friedman.
Strong spring tide washed in this buoy yesterday, along with a tonne of kelp and mussels 🌊 pic.twitter.com/AY8HKkiQNL' Stephen (@StephenHolt66) September 17, 2023
RELATED: CAPE'S SPRING STORM AFTER-EFFECTS TO LAST UNTIL WEDNESDAY. NSRI SAYS "BE ALERT."
Some areas affected by the spring surge were the Wilderness, George, Still Bay, Jongensfontein, Mossel Bay, Overstrand, West Coast, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tsitsikamma, Stormsriver, Jeffreys Bay, Kenton-on-Sea, Port Alfred and East London.
Massive waves wrecked havoc across the southern coast of South Africa (video from Harold's bay) yesterday as a result of spring high tide combining with storm surge - damage in many local coastline towns!' Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) September 17, 2023
LSC/The weather Hooligan pic.twitter.com/zF7HVYj5tS
More footage of massive waves wreaking havoc in the coastlines have surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the spring high tide combining with a storm surge yesterday:https://t.co/eRlTeT6J7a pic.twitter.com/PEgawhhuz1' Cape {town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) September 17, 2023
As the storm washed over many areas, it also left destruction which some businesses are facing the aftermath of.
One such business is the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay who posted about their mop up online.
RELATED: BRASS BELL RESTAURANT PICKING UP THE PIECES IN WAKE OF SPRING TIDE DAMAGE
Cattle Baron Tsitsikamma restaurant has also sustained severe damage by the Spring high tide.
On 17 September, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde warned people to avoid the coastline as the storm was not yet calm.
Please avoid our coastlines this afternoon as another Spring tide is expected. Our teams are on high alert. 🌊' Premier Alan Winde 🇿🇦 (@alanwinde) September 17, 2023
I also extend my deepest condolences to the family of a 93 year old woman who unfortunately lost her life yesterday. 😢🕊️ https://t.co/pBlWZrQO6N
The NSRI also warned beach-goers to be aware of surging waves that'll take at least until Wednesday to settle.
Ford says when he visited the beach on Monday, a code yellow warning was issued and there were "huge waves and lots of debris on the shore."
Friedman asks, is this climate change?
Whatever you call this event - it's got to be a humbling example of nature's power.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spring surge mop up continues in affected coastal areas
More from Local
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
NDP is 'dead in the water'
Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.Read More
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants
The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants.Read More
Project 35% Plus Roundtable to grow Gauteng's GDP contribution by R2 TRILLION
If we are serious about growing the economy, the best place to start is Gauteng, says Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Finance.Read More
Are SA's food retailers unfairly coining it at the expense of the consumer?
The Competition Commission monitors essential food prices and investigates the factors driving food inflation.Read More
City of Joburg sued over hijacked building fallen into rack and ruin
A group of private property investors are suing the City in respect of its 'dangerous' Casa Mia building in Berea.Read More
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?
Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.Read More
Vredenburg councillor murdered: 'It was political, everybody wants that ward'
Councillor Arthur Gqeba was shot and killed in the third attempt on his life.Read More
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave.Read More
More from Weather
Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."
Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.Read More
'We need to do more in mitigating climate change'
A concerned Greek resident, Panagiotis ‘Takis’ Grigoriou, describes his experience living in Europe's heatwave.Read More
Snow, mould, cold & the hottest week in history. What in the weather's going on?
Barbara Friedman reports on trending news of the day including the weather which is still #trending.Read More