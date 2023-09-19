Spring surge mop up continues in affected coastal areas





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including the spring tide which continues to be a viral hashtag.

Friedman says that the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reports that the destructive nature of the spring high tide smashed businesses, flooded homes, washed away cars, and claimed the life of an elderly woman in the Wilderness area in the Western Cape before making its way along the Eastern Cape's coast and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The severe storm was caused by the combination of a spring tide, a cold front, gale-force winds and rough sea conditions.

Friedman says that spring tides are expected during the change of season but it's "never been this bad."

A marine buoy washed up on Bloubergstrand Beach and these are "not supposed to move" says Friedman.

Strong spring tide washed in this buoy yesterday, along with a tonne of kelp and mussels 🌊 pic.twitter.com/AY8HKkiQNL ' Stephen (@StephenHolt66) September 17, 2023

Some areas affected by the spring surge were the Wilderness, George, Still Bay, Jongensfontein, Mossel Bay, Overstrand, West Coast, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tsitsikamma, Stormsriver, Jeffreys Bay, Kenton-on-Sea, Port Alfred and East London.

Massive waves wrecked havoc across the southern coast of South Africa (video from Harold's bay) yesterday as a result of spring high tide combining with storm surge - damage in many local coastline towns!



LSC/The weather Hooligan pic.twitter.com/zF7HVYj5tS ' Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) September 17, 2023

More footage of massive waves wreaking havoc in the coastlines have surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the spring high tide combining with a storm surge yesterday:https://t.co/eRlTeT6J7a pic.twitter.com/PEgawhhuz1 ' Cape {town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) September 17, 2023

As the storm washed over many areas, it also left destruction which some businesses are facing the aftermath of.

One such business is the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay who posted about their mop up online.

Cattle Baron Tsitsikamma restaurant has also sustained severe damage by the Spring high tide.

On 17 September, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde warned people to avoid the coastline as the storm was not yet calm.

Please avoid our coastlines this afternoon as another Spring tide is expected. Our teams are on high alert. 🌊



I also extend my deepest condolences to the family of a 93 year old woman who unfortunately lost her life yesterday. 😢🕊️ https://t.co/pBlWZrQO6N ' Premier Alan Winde 🇿🇦 (@alanwinde) September 17, 2023

The NSRI also warned beach-goers to be aware of surging waves that'll take at least until Wednesday to settle.

Ford says when he visited the beach on Monday, a code yellow warning was issued and there were "huge waves and lots of debris on the shore."

Friedman asks, is this climate change?

Whatever you call this event - it's got to be a humbling example of nature's power.

