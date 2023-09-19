[WATCH] Izinja madoda!! VW Polo driver shows love to OUTSurance points woman





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

An OUTsurance points woman was shown some love by a VW Polo driver who bought her a bouquet of flowers.

We don't know the reason for buying the flowers, but we can conclude that he was showing love for her stellar work in directing traffic in times of power cuts.

The video was taken by another driver who showed how the OUTsurance points lady reacted to receiving the flowers.

