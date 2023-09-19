Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Project 35% Plus Roundtable to grow Gauteng's GDP contribution by R2 TRILLION

19 September 2023 12:53 PM
by Amy Fraser
GDP
Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo

If we are serious about growing the economy, the best place to start is Gauteng, says Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Finance.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Finance.

On Monday, Standard Bank launched Project 35% Plus Roundtable as a means to grow Gauteng's contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

The collaboration between the public and private sector aims to grow the country's GDP by more than 35% with an economic output of R2 TRILLION.

Mamabolo says that they're focused on addressing 'municipal red tape' by the end of the year when their Medium-term Budget Policy Statement is presented.

It will then be decided which municipalities will participate in the pilot, as a means to make it easier for an investor to invest in a municipal space, he adds.

Currently, their concern is that money that's allocated to infrastructure and energy infrastructure is locked away and not spent.

We want to also make sure that both provinces and municipalities spend their money and create good infrastructure that will be conducive to change the sentiment of investors.

Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of Finance – Gauteng
Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Jacob Mamabolo/Twitter.
Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Jacob Mamabolo/Twitter.

As long as we remain fragmented, as long as we're going in different directions, it will be difficult to optimise the little that we have.

Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of Finance – Gauteng

If we are serious about growing the economy, the best place to start is Gauteng.

Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of Finance – Gauteng

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




GDP
Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo

