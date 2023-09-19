NDP is 'dead in the water'
Lester Kiewit speaks to former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla about how South Africa’s leaders appear to have abandoned the NDP, to the detriment of the country’s development, and impoverished citizens.
It was supposed to be a blueprint setting out how South Africa would move beyond poverty and inequality to a better life for all.
But since Cabinet adopted The National Development Plan in 2012, the economy has weakened, and the gap between the poor and the rich has grown.
So what are the stumbling blocks that remain 11 years after the launch of the plan?
Former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla says there are three main obstacles to the goals of the NDP being realised.
-
The inability to appreciate the nature of the challenge
-
The absence of empathy to understand the consequences of irresponsible deployment of people or systems
-
A lack of skills
-
The three things are crucial because you can have people who care, who do not have the necessary skills.Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General
The outcome of that.... is you have mistakes of omission, rather than mistakes of commission.Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General
At this stage, we are actually engulfed, in not mistakes, but errors of commission or commission errors in order to exploit the loopholes in the State.Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General
If you put the wrong people in the wrong places, in places of responsibility, then you are never going to get anywhere.Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General
The government is incapable of executing the NDP.Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full conversation.
RELATED:National Planning Commission reviews aspects of the NDP
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NDP is 'dead in the water'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50670523_soweto-town.html
More from Local
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants
The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants.Read More
Project 35% Plus Roundtable to grow Gauteng's GDP contribution by R2 TRILLION
If we are serious about growing the economy, the best place to start is Gauteng, says Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Finance.Read More
Are SA's food retailers unfairly coining it at the expense of the consumer?
The Competition Commission monitors essential food prices and investigates the factors driving food inflation.Read More
City of Joburg sued over hijacked building fallen into rack and ruin
A group of private property investors are suing the City in respect of its 'dangerous' Casa Mia building in Berea.Read More
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?
Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.Read More
Spring surge mop up continues in affected coastal areas
The spring surge continues to make viral news as affected areas attempt to clean up after this natural havoc.Read More
Vredenburg councillor murdered: 'It was political, everybody wants that ward'
Councillor Arthur Gqeba was shot and killed in the third attempt on his life.Read More
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave.Read More
More from Politics
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?
Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.Read More
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake
Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain.Read More
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?
What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.Read More
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial
The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions during the conflict leading up to the democratic breakthrough.Read More
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote
The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'.Read More
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again
The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on the impeachment of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for
We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!Read More
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her
President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying the National Assembly resolution compels him to remove her from office.Read More