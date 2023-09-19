Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit
The tongue-in-cheek controversy around the Springboks' World Cup kit continues.
After starting the tournament in an alternative white and teal kit against Scotland, to the famous green and gold against Romania, the Springboks suit up in a third kit for their game against Ireland this weekend.
RELATED: Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?
The change is due to the new colour blindness guidelines in operation at the Rugby World Cup, increasing the number of occasions on which one of the competing teams is required to wear an alternative jersey.
South Africa was required to change for Scotland and will do so for the game against Ireland on 23 September, confirmed SA Rugby.
“South Africa’s first alternate is hyper-jade (teal) and white; the second alternate is white with a hyper-jade collar.”
The second alternative will be worn for the Ireland game as the first alternative is too similar to Ireland’s green jersey.
Looks alright ig ... pic.twitter.com/B321d9SWFd' Modern Gaming (@mod3rngaming) September 18, 2023
RELATED: Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?
Many fans were happy to hear that the teal and white ‘Checkers’ away kit would not be making a reappearance.
Ai toggies - hopefully it will be better than the "listerine" strip' Donnae (@Swannie1) September 18, 2023
I hope it looks better than Checkers' Thando-Penelope ♉️ (@tddoz) September 18, 2023
Anything is better than that checkers kit' Herchelle (@hlj2504) September 18, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
