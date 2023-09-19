DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants
Mandy Wiener speaks to Bridget Masango, Member of Parliament and DA Shadow Minister of Social Development and EWN Reporter, Bernadette Wicks (skip to 13:50).
This month there have been ongoing issues for pensioners trying to receive their social grants.
A ‘technical glitch’ left thousands without the money they depend on for survival.
RELATED: Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved
The DA has taken this issue to the South African Human Rights Commission, as they say government is not doing its job.
They are lodging a complaint against Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, the Department of Social Development, the South African Social Security Agency and Postbank.
Wicks says that the DA believes this issue affects a number of different basic human rights, including that to food.
RELATED: [LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays
The people who benefit from social welfare grants are already vulnerable people… for them this is really their lifeline.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Masango says that she is hoping that visiting the Human Rights Commission will put an end to this issue of technical glitches and ensure everyone gets their grants when they are supposed to.
The Democratic Alliance is never shy to do what needs to be done to make sure that the people whose rights are being violated find a solution.Bridget Masango, Member of Parliament/DA Shadow Minister of Social Development
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
