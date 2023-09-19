'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
Mandy Weiner speaks to Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst, and Sandile Swana, Political Analyst (Skip to 36:00).
As the opposition sets out to end cadre deployment, the ANC is heading to the Constitutional Court to stop them.
The DA says this bill would replace cadre deployment with “merit-based appointments throughout the public sector.”
Cadre deployment has been an ongoing point of tension between the parties, with the DA earlier this year winning a court case compelling the ANC to hand over its records, which the ANC is fighting.
RELATED: ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
Zikalala says that the ANC’s decision to head to the Constitutional Court seems to partly be driven by panic.
Swana believes the ANC will vote overwhelmingly against this bill, which will show where they stand.
He says that the DA has done a fantastic job on this cadre deployment bill, but unfortunately for them, it will come down to a vote.
The people who are voting have a vested interest in benefitting from cadre deployment, so they are not going to kill cadre deployment in this instance.Sandile Swana, Political Analyst
The work they have done is good, but they do not have the vote.Sandile Swana, Political Analyst
He adds that cadre deployment undermines the entire spirit of our democracy.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/T9CXBZLUvic
