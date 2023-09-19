Naturena residents slam City Power for blanket approach in disconnection drive
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Naturena have criticised Johannesburg City Power’s blanket approach of disconnecting entire blocks of streets instead of individual non-paying customers.
On Tuesday, City Power went on a disconnection drive in the south Johannesburg suburb.
Some residents refused City Power technicians access to their meters, so the utility took the step of disconnecting everyone in the affected street.
Naturena resident and pensioner, Silas Tloubatla, said his home was cut off despite the fact that they used a prepaid electricity meter.
"I didn't know there were people actually staying here and not paying anything. We are paying, yes and they are supposed to be going house to house, not to switch off everybody. We are cooking at home now because we notice there is no load shedding, all of a sudden the electricity is gone."
City Power’s head of revenue management, Thamsanqa Mathiso, has defended the blanket approach, saying there’s a culture of non-payment in Naturena.
He said residents whose accounts were up to date could visit their offices to be reconnected.
"The city has reviewed its credit control policy and people think that when they pay for electricity or they are on prepaid, it's enough. It's a packaged service and fortunately, the city uses electricity to collect for other services."
This article first appeared on EWN : Naturena residents slam City Power for blanket approach in disconnection drive
More from Local
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa
The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
[LISTEN] Online scams: 'You can't trust everything people say. Follow your gut!'
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.Read More
Postbank says all outstanding grants payments now paid
This follows two weeks of strife for thousands of pensioners and other social grant beneficiaries who were left without their monthly payouts.Read More
AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October
If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.Read More
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
NDP is 'dead in the water'
Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.Read More
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants
The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants.Read More
Project 35% Plus Roundtable to grow Gauteng's GDP contribution by R2 TRILLION
If we are serious about growing the economy, the best place to start is Gauteng, says Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Finance.Read More