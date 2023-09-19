AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has warned that motorists could be in for another shock at the petrol pumps next month, with massive increases expected in the price of both petrol and diesel.
This follows the release of the latest mid-month unaudited data by the Central Energy Fund.
The AA predicts an increase of a rand per litre of petrol and twice that amount for a litre of diesel.
The AA is also predicting an increase of almost R2-a-litre for illuminating paraffin.
If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.
The main driver behind the potential increases is higher oil prices, which have climbed substantially since August.
Although less substantial, a weaker rand-dollar exchange is also adding pressure to fuel prices.
The AA said the outlook remained bleak, with consumer finances stretched even further.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is set to make the monthly adjustments at the start of October.
A litre of petrol for inland regions currently sells for a minimum of R24.14, while diesel goes for a minimum of R23.05 a litre.
