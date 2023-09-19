[LISTEN] Online scams: 'You can't trust everything people say. Follow your gut!'
John Perlman interviews John Alexander, Lead Investigator at Royal Investigations.
Thanks to the internet, connecting with people near and far has become easier, but so has becoming victim to online scams.
Oftentimes, victims are lured in on Facebook and undergo an extensive process of grooming to help gain trust and make you believe that you have some sort of emotional connection to the scammer.
Alexander says that they'll pose as a millionaire, usually an engineer, in need of money for data for example. This is a red flag.
RELATED: (LISTEN) Avoid falling victim to scams with these tips
Most times, suspects use mules or money laundering tactics to scam innocent users.
He adds that money mules are worsened by poverty.
The fact that you can simply go to anyone on the street, put 100 bucks in his hand and ask him to open an account for you.John Alexander, Lead Investigator – Royal Investigations
If you think you're being scammed, Alexander's advice is to always "follow your gut and follow your intuition".
You can't trust anything and everything people say.John Alexander, Lead Investigator – Royal Investigations
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1409/wavebreakmediamicro140912149/32788521-the-word-scam-and-red-technology-hand-print-design-against-blue-technology-design-with-binary-code.jpg
More from Local
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa
The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
Postbank says all outstanding grants payments now paid
This follows two weeks of strife for thousands of pensioners and other social grant beneficiaries who were left without their monthly payouts.Read More
AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October
If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.Read More
Naturena residents slam City Power for blanket approach in disconnection drive
Some residents refused City Power technicians access to their meters, so the utility took the step of disconnecting everyone in the affected street.Read More
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
NDP is 'dead in the water'
Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.Read More
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants
The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants.Read More
Project 35% Plus Roundtable to grow Gauteng's GDP contribution by R2 TRILLION
If we are serious about growing the economy, the best place to start is Gauteng, says Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Finance.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut
The stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel 'The Promise' makes its world debut in Cape Town this week.Read More
[WATCH] A spit braai fired up on a bakkie? Only in South Africa's streets!
Yasis! What won't we do for a lekker braai? Even if it's on wheels, we move!Read More
[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED
After a successful match, the mother ran to her son and affectionately hugged him.Read More
[WATCH] Izinja madoda!! VW Polo driver shows love to OUTSurance points woman
This time around, Volkswagen Polo drivers strike on the road for the right reasons.Read More
Can you lower cholesterol with psyllium or probiotics? The research says...
Do supplements work? Some experts have the answer.Read More
Apple releases iOS 17 for iPhones, its biggest software update of the year
Next stop, Namibia! From deserts to national parks, this is a top travel spot
Here's why Namibia should be on your travel bucket list...Read More
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave.Read More
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert
Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.Read More