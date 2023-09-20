PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 September 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 15, 18, 36, 43, 46 PB: 18
PowerBall Plus: 01, 04, 14, 15, 19 PB: 17
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 19/09/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 19, 2023
#PowerBall: 15, 18, 36, 43, 46#PowerBall: 18#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 04, 14, 15, 19#PowerBall: 17 pic.twitter.com/umJjgZRgQA
